ST. MARYS — With the May 16 primary around the corner, Elk Co. Republicans are sponsoring events for the voters to meet the candidates.
Republican candidates will be at The Royal Inn on Boot Jack from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday, April 18. Stop in, sign up for the free drawing, enjoy some snack food provided by the party, and meet the candidates. It is rib night at The Royal. Beverages and additional food items will be available for purchase.
On Thursday, April 20, Republicans are hosting an event at the American Legion in Wilcox. Stop in, sign up for the free drawing.
Packets of information on the candidates will be at both events.