ST. MARYS — With the upcoming primary on May 16th, Elk Co. Republicans want the voters in Highland, Millstone, Spring Creek and Jones townships to meet the candidates and discuss topics important to the voters.
The first event will be Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bear Creek Wines along Route 948 in Highland. There will be a free drawing for prizes and packets of information on the state judge candidates and the courthouse candidates for the visitors.
Pizza, wine, water, Pepsi products, Logyard, Yuengling, Straubs and a variety of locally produced items will be available for purchase. All are welcome to enjoy an evening with the candidates.
The regular meeting will be today at 6 p.m. at The Big Trout in Weedville. Food is available for a donation and there is a cash bar.