ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee will be joined by state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, Saturday at 10 a.m. to help kick off the “Election Eve Weekend of Action” at the Committee’s 2022 Headquarters, 210 Brusselles St. in Downtown St. Marys.

Kenyatta has been traveling across the state throughout the summer and fall, speaking on behalf of John Fetterman for the United States Senate and Democrats up and down the ballot.

