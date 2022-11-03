ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee will be joined by state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, Saturday at 10 a.m. to help kick off the “Election Eve Weekend of Action” at the Committee’s 2022 Headquarters, 210 Brusselles St. in Downtown St. Marys.
Kenyatta has been traveling across the state throughout the summer and fall, speaking on behalf of John Fetterman for the United States Senate and Democrats up and down the ballot.
As the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the state General Assembly in 2018, Kenyatta is deeply committed to creating an equitable and inclusive society. As a legislator, he has championed proposals to address generational poverty, raise the minimum wage, protect workers’ rights, increase access to mental healthcare, stem the rise of gun violence, and protect our digital infrastructure.
Kenyatta will be joined by Erica Vogt, candidate for representative in the General Assembly – 75th District which covers all of Elk County and the northwest portion of Clearfield County. A strong believer in public education, and as a public educator herself, Vogt knows that schools need and deserve more funding. Teachers warrant the recognition for the job they do. With aging parents, she understands the importance of providing the care to seniors that they need. As an environmentalist, Vogt will work to increase the environmental sustainability in our area. A small business owner, she wants to see small businesses flourish. She understands they are key to our rural economy.
The Committee’s “Election Eve Weekend of Action” will feature phone banking to local voters, canvassing of neighborhoods across the county, ballot chasing, and other voter engagement activities. All area Democrats are encouraged to come and meet the special guests and stick around and help engage and energize fellow voters.
For more information about the Committee or the event, call or text (814) 636-1030.