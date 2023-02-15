ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee is keeping its 2022 Headquarters for the 2023 election cycle.

This is the first time in the committee’s history that they have been able to have a headquarters in an odd year municipal election cycle through the generosity of a handful of key donors. The committee is marking this achievement by hosting a 2023 Grand Opening at their headquarters, 210 Brusselles St. in Downtown St. Marys on Friday Feb. 17, starting at 6 p.m. The event is open to Democrats from Elk and surrounding counties.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos