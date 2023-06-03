In this the 40th year of The Era’s Less Fortunate Fund, its board of directors is striving to plan events that are extra special in highlighting the successful program.
The mission of The ELF Fund is seeing that no child or senior in the Bradford Area School District goes without a gift to open on Christmas morning. That mission depends on the generosity and support of many in the Bradford area.
To create something fun and to keep the ELF Fund current during the summer months, in June 2022 an inaugural golf scramble was added. This year, on July 30, the second annual Elfin’ Around the Christmas Tee, “Christmas in July,” tournament will be held at the Pennhills Club.
The ELF Fund is seeking golfers, sponsors and prize donors for this year’s event. There are several levels of sponsorship available, from $100 to $500, with each sponsor receiving recognition at the event as well as on The ELF Fund’s social media page.
A basket raffle will be held during the event and raffle items are being sought.
Meanwhile, golfers are encouraged to take part. Four-person teams will play nine holes after a shotgun start. Games and fun will be enjoyed throughout the course and the event will finish with a buffet provided by the club, followed by awards and recognitions.
“We invite you to come and enjoy some golf on one of the best courses in our area, have some fun dressing up your team or your golf cart with Christmas decor, or support the event with a sponsorship or basket raffle donation,” said Rhonda Gray, ELF fund board member and coordinator of the golf event.
Golfer donations and registration may be completed through the ELF Fund Facebook page. Follow the link under Golf Scramble. Also, email rhondagray14@gmail.com or call (814) 331-1986.