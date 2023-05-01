In celebration of The ELF Fund’s 40th anniversary, the board of directors invites young and artistic members of the community to help design a new ELF Fund logo through a new contest.
The ELF Fund suggests creativity in the design, keeping both the existing logo (included with this article) and the mission of the group in mind. Logo entries can be in any format — by hand, graphic design, etc.
Young people from ages 12-18 interested in participating should submit their design to their school administrator, or work can be dropped off in hard copy at The Bradford Era or emailed in digital format to marcie@bradfordera.com.
The deadline to submit is May 19 at 4 p.m. Unfortunately, late entries will not be accepted.
The Era’s Less Fortunate Fund, a non-profit organization, was formed in 1983 in response to an economic recession that left many local families struggling during the holiday season and has been sponsored by The Era since its inception. Now, 40 years later, the group continues to organize an annual Christmas gift program in an effort to see that each needy child and senior in the Bradford area has a present to open on Christmas morning.
Prizes will be awarded to contest winners (Top Choice & Honorable Mentions) and mentioned in local media and advertising.