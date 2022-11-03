The ELF Fund

Members of The ELF Fund board show some of the items that will be available Nov. 17 during the annual Festival of Trees Auction. From left are Ed Hayden (president of the board), Beth Tingley, Rhonda Gray, Jennifer Morgan, Lori Peace and Kaitlyn Giordano.

Dave Feely knows something about receiving a special gift.

The retired Bradford City Police officer, who went through successful heart transplant surgery in July, was the featured speaker Wednesday morning at the annual kickoff breakfast of The Era’s Less Fortunate Fund. He told the crowd gathered in the meeting hall of the First Presbyterian Church that their common bond “is the spirit of giving” and he pointed out that gifts great or small can have a positive effect on someone’s life.

