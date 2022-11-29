Volunteer gift buyers can drop off their presents for The Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund starting today.
The ELF Fund’s Christmas gift program supports children and seniors who live in the Bradford Area School District. For the second year in a row, Futures Rehabilitation Center has offered space for this year’s gift collection.
Shoppers can drop presents off at Futures’ main entrance at 1 Futures Way — off East Main Street — at the following times: noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday; as well as 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Wrapped gifts are preferred, but volunteers will wrap gifts for anyone who is unable to wrap them. Shoppers are asked to secure the ELF tag onto the gift so it is clear who it is for.
The deadline to drop off gifts is noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. At that time, The ELF Fund will begin shopping for unfilled gift requests.
Gift distribution will be the morning of Friday, Dec. 9. The ELF Fund notifies recipients of the precise time they should stop to pick up their gifts.
This year, The ELF Fund will be serving 125 families and 53 senior citizens. This means that between 600 and 700 presents will be given to local residents.