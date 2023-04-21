On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service’s State College offices released a warning pertaining to an elevated risk of wildfire growth and spread in McKean and surrounding counties — the risk is forecast to impact the area through today, until moisture from area rain showers cools down the situation on Saturday.
According to the NWS, a combination of dry and breezy conditions which began Thursday afternoon have created an elevated risk of wildfire spread across all of Central Pennsylvania, including McKean County. Although it was just snowing on Tuesday in Bradford and surrounding areas, temperatures reached a high near 80 degrees on Thursday then dipped to a low around 51 degrees overnight. Today’s highs are forecast to peak, near record levels with temperatures, near 83 degrees with a risk of strong winds, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
The wind gusts on Thursday were generally around 15 mph or less which limited the potential for the rapid spreading of any wildfires which developed on flat terrain. The greater threat Thursday, due to the weaker winds, was on south-facing slopes of ridges, according to a meteorologist from the NWS State College office.
Today the threat for more rapid wildfire spread increases as the south to southwest winds pick up speed by five to 10 mph.
“Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches,” urged the NWS warning. “If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.”
Although dry air is expected to limit the overall potential for rain tonight, a few late-day showers with possible isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, according to NWS.
The elevated risk for wildfire potential will end Saturday with the moisture moving into the region. Showers are expected in McKean County before 2 p.m. followed by periods of rain with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 60s Saturday before returning to more-typical April weather patterns Saturday night.
“Saturday continues to look wet with moisture pooling along a slow moving cold front,” explained the NWS meteorologist. “Temperatures will trend cooler Saturday dropping back into the upper 30s and upper 40s by early Sunday morning.”
For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.