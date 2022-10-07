Eleos Room Logo

ELEOS ROOM

The staff and administrators at Bradford Area High School have been stocking the shelves of the Eleos Room over the last two years without anyone outside the walls even realizing such a room existed.

Many high school students need supplies that most take for granted. Items students need include canned food with pop-top lids, microwavable meals, food with long shelf life or that is shelf stable, laundry soap, shampoo and conditioner, bath soap, clothing, and the list goes on.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos