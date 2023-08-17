DUKE CENTER — The 2023 Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection Day is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 on Memorial Drive.
The program is designed to provide residents with safe and convenient recycling of unwanted electronics and household chemicals. Appointments are required to help reduce traffic flow and wait time. To participate in the drive-through recycling event, register at nobleenviro.com or call (412) 567-6566.
After registering for the program, residents will receive an email confirmation of their scheduled date. Text and email reminders will be sent to participants leading up to the event.
On the day of the event, all chemicals must be clearly labeled and securely sealed, and should be loaded into the vehicle’s trunk, back hatch or in the bed of a pickup truck.
Upon arrival, follow the signs and traffic cones to the designated drop-off area and stay in the vehicle at all times. Smoking is prohibited while onsite.
Roll down your window and state your name and appointment time. The materials will be unloaded by the contractor and placed on a scale visible to you. After confirming weights, you will be advised of fees due. The staff will come to the vehicle window to take payment.
Credit cards are the only form of payment accepted. Cash and checks are not accepted. Rates are based on weight. Freon devices are $0.37 per pound; TVs and monitors, $0.70 /lb.; all other e-waste, $0.48 /lb. For chemical disposal, paints and stains are $0.85 per pound; bulb and batteries, $0.95 /lb.; $1.15 per pound for chemicals; and $7.50 for propane cylinders of all sizes.
Accepted chemicals include products from paint and workshop, automotive, cleaning, household and lawn and garden, as well as pesticides, every type of battery, light bulb, flammables and pool chemicals — if it’s under the sink or in the garage, it is most likely accepted.
Accepted electronics include televisions, computers, printers, phones, window A/C units, dehumidifiers, miniature refrigerators, microwaves, laptops, gaming devices and any other electronic device with a cord, screen or circuit board.
Items that are prohibited include smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosive materials, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste, elemental mercury or mercury-containing devices, PCB-contaminated items, and containers greater than 5 gallons. The event is open to all McKean County residents.