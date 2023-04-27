It’s about three weeks until Pennsylvania’s primary election, and the last day to register to vote before the primary is coming up on Monday.
While a voter can change their political party on their voter registration at any time, it must be done at least 15 days or more before an election for it to take effect in that election, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Pennsylvania has a closed primary. Only the two major political parties can participate — Republicans and Democrats, and voters can only cast ballots for their party’s candidates.
Voters who are registered Independent or with a different party cannot vote in the primary.
If a voter moves within 30 days of an election, he or she must vote at the polling place for their last address. If one moves to Pennsylvania from another state within 30 days of an election, he or she won’t be able to vote in that election, as voters must be a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days to be able to vote in the state.
May 9 is the last day for voters to apply for a mail-in ballot. All mail-in ballots must be received in the county election office by 8 p.m. on May 16, which is the time when the polls close.
Detailed instructions about voting by mail are available at the website vote.pa.gov
Some county election offices, including McKean and Potter counties’ offices, have sample ballots posted on their websites.