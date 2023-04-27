ELDRED — The Eldred World War II Museum is hosting an exhibit and a speaker to further the public’s understanding of the horrors of the Holocaust.
The “No Child’s Play” exhibit opens a window into the world of children during the Holocaust, highlighting their attempts to maintain their childhood and youth. The exhibit was created and developed by Yad Vashem and is on loan from the American Society for Yad Vashem. Partnering with the Temple B’nai Congregation in Olean, N.Y., the Eldred WWII Museum is hosting the exhibit until Sunday, April 30.
Visitors can view the exhibit during museum hours until April 30. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The museum will also be hosting a Holocaust survivor on the final day of the exhibit. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Holocaust Survivor Grigory Shershnevsky, in partnership with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, will be giving a presentation on his experiences as a child in Vilna, Lithuania during the Holocaust.
For more information, email info@eldredpaww2museum.com or call (814) 225-2220.