KANE — An Eldred man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly attacking another man and slicing him with a knife.
Andrew Baker, 32, of 179 Main St., is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of simple assault and one of strangulation, second-degree misdemeanors; and two summary counts of harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, state police were called to an active domestic at an Eldred residence. Phoenix EMS arrived on the scene before state police and had a male patient in the ambulance when police arrived. The man told police that Baker assaulted him, and that the domestic incident was still ongoing with Baker and a female.
Police went to the residence and found the female in her garage, crying and distressed, and saw visible injuries. Entering the residence, police saw furniture in disarray, shattered glass on the bedroom floor and bed, blood stains on the bedding and a pool of blood on the floor. The female told police she was in her bedroom with the other man when Baker — whom she was in a relationship with — came in and started attacking the other man, the complaint stated.
She said Baker grabbed a “glass smoking device” and smacked the other man in the head with it before pushing him to the floor and choking him until he blacked out. She told police she tried to get Baker off the other man, but was unable to. When the other man blacked out, Baker went outside, the complaint stated.
She said the man was on the floor, bleeding from his head and back when Baker came back in and started back toward the man. She stepped between them, and Baker grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the floor and struck her with a closed fist. She told police she was able to get the male victim out of the house, and then locked herself in her garage. Baker told her he would return to her residence and kill the other man, the complaint stated.
The male victim told police that Baker had stabbed and sliced him on his back. He ended up receiving five staples for a head wound and 16 stitches to his back, the complaint stated.
Baker was arraigned before on-call District Judge Dave Engman in Kane and remanded to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.