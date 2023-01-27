On Friday driving into Eldred was similar to some kind of apocalyptic scene from a movie, with the town mostly empty of people, empty storefronts down Main Street and a large fire burning in the background.

That is, until one saw the huge number of firefighters battling the massive blaze at the Eldred American Legion Post 887, with what became a three-alarm fire. Mostly volunteers, more than 100 people fought the temperature, the heavy smoke and the fire.

