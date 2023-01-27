On Friday driving into Eldred was similar to some kind of apocalyptic scene from a movie, with the town mostly empty of people, empty storefronts down Main Street and a large fire burning in the background.
That is, until one saw the huge number of firefighters battling the massive blaze at the Eldred American Legion Post 887, with what became a three-alarm fire. Mostly volunteers, more than 100 people fought the temperature, the heavy smoke and the fire.
The loss of the American Legion Post 887 in Eldred is devastating for many residents of the small borough.
Local resident and Munchies employee Zeb Niles made the statement, “The Legion has got a lot to do with and for this town — heck, it was one of only a few places left where community members could gather to hang out, have events, concerts or celebrations together — the only places left now are here (Munchies) and the Vets Club.”
Route 446 through Eldred remained closed for a large portion of Friday while firefighters battled the blaze at the Legion, and local residents reminisced about memories and good times spent in the facility.
“Geez, I have been attending events at the Legion for a few decades now,” said another Munchies employee and Eldred resident. “I even had my wedding reception there — 25 years ago.”
Reportedly, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, the Eldred, Port Allegany, Smethport and Otto Township fire departments were dispatched for the second alarm of a commercial fire at the American Legion on Route 446 in Eldred. City of Bradford Tower One was also dispatched, along with Olean, N.Y., and Portville, N.Y., Coudersport and Roulette.
Over 100 firefighters from fire departments in New York and Pennsylvania battled the three-alarm working fire in the large truss-roof commercial building of the American Legion, initiating defensive operations. One of the engines was directed to establish a needed supply of water for Bradford City Tower One, while the water tanker shuttled water from Farmers Valley for Eldred Township.
Residents in the area said the Legion appears to be a total loss. “We were here working this morning and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the area of the Legion at about 11 a.m. this morning — then all we could here was the sirens from fire truck after fire truck,” a Munchie’s employee said, while Niles shook his head in agreement. “Thankfully, at least, that as far as we know there was no one in the building when it caught fire. It looks like a total loss and I don’t know if they will be able to rebuild — or if they will even want to but it would be a shame and have a huge impact on our community if they do not want to rebuild.”
From a Facebook post in the afternoon on Friday, Allen Fowler, American Legion Post 887 Adjutant, it was made apparent that members of the Legion were well aware of the community’s concerns and questions. The post read, “On behalf of Post 887, I want to say thank you to all the fire departments that responded today. I am lost for words on what to say. As most know, the legion caught on fire today. It is a total loss. As soon as I know more plans on what we will do I will let everyone know.”
“Mike (a legion representative) was recently in here (Munchies) and was telling us about a benefit for a local woman who is suffering from cancer that was to be held at the Legion next week,” said Niles. “I guess they are going to have to find a different location now — everyone will. We will have no more shows. Like when Garth Brook’s nephew played there last summer.”
There was no information immediately available as to every department that responded, and as to the cause of or amount of damage caused by the blaze.