It’s become an all-too-familiar problem in rural Pennsylvania — rising costs, declining population and lack of volunteers make operating an ambulance service difficult, if not impossible.
On Wednesday, The Era received a notice from Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department that for those very reasons it will no longer provide emergency medical services to Eldred Borough, Eldred Township or Ceres Township as of Dec. 31.
Fire Chief Dennis Mong explained it’s the same story that is happening everywhere.
“The state has made it so tough on EMTs as far as training, none of the younger people want to go through the numerous hours of training,” he said. “It’s a sad thing, but it’s a thing we had to do.”
Department officials are in talks with an ambulance service to take over the region, he said. “They’re on a dual dispatch with us right now,” Mong said, explaining his department hasn’t been able to respond to an ambulance run in some time because of a lack of manpower.
Speaking of the other service, he added, “They are a nonprofit organization at the moment.”
The service is relatively new, and is working on earning accreditation to provide advanced life support services.
As far as it taking over service in the Eldred area, Mong said it’s too early to tell.
He said the department has let borough council know of their intention to disband the ambulance service as of Dec. 31, as the municipality is required under state law to have ambulance coverage for its residents. Department officials are working to secure a replacement, and make a recommendation to the council.
“That’s why we gave a three-month notification,” he said, adding that the department plans to sell off its remaining ambulance.
Eldred Borough Council President Dan Plummer said their community is in the same predicament as many others.
“There’s just nobody here to respond,” he said. There aren’t any factories in Eldred anymore, and most residents work in Bradford or across the border in New York. During the day, they aren’t able to leave work for an ambulance call.
“If somebody gets qualified as an EMT, chances are they are going to go somewhere they can make money doing it,” Plummer said. “It’s just a fact of life. We fight that same issue on all kinds of different things.”
Mong said he lives in Duke Center, and volunteers for both Otto Township and Eldred Borough fire departments. Otto’s fire department had had a similar problem with their ambulance service, and Mong had suggested the two departments and Eldred Township’s department work together to staff an ambulance service for coverage for the entire area.
Otto Township supervisors took a different approach, and entered into a contract with the City of Bradford fire department to provide ambulance service there.
When asked on Wednesday, Bradford City Fire Chief Eric Taylor said it wouldn’t be up to him to decide whether the department could take on the Eldred area, it would be up to Bradford City Council.
City Administrator Chris Lucco voiced his opinion — an unequivocal no.
“We can’t serve the entire county,” Lucco said. “We don’t have the ability. We do have an agreement to have EMS service in Otto Township.”
The Bradford department serves the city, Bradford Township, Foster Township, Lewis Run Borough, Corydon Township and Lafayette Township, too.
“With the staffing we have, we couldn’t take on anymore,” he said. “There’s 18 firemen, the chief and the building and health officer who is also a fireman.”
There are EMTs and paramedics of varying levels in the department, too.
“We have three ambulances, two first-outs and one backup,” Taylor said, of the city’s equipment. “We have a medic unit that assists other ambulances” to supplement the other services. The city has medics certified for ALS — advanced life support — who assist other services that provide BLS, or basic life support.
None of the changes discussed in the township fire departments would impact fire services.
However, Mong cautioned that day may come, as many of the current crop of volunteers are aging and aren’t being replaced in the departments.
Forays have been made into high schools and career and technical education to try to recruit volunteers at younger ages. While the measures work to some extent, Mong said they’ve found that often the volunteer will leave the area for college, and not return.
Plummer may have summed up the situation best by saying, “It’s just a fact of life. You do the best you can.”