ELDRED — Back before the building was the legion, it was a barrelhouse. The area was used for the gas and oil industry, but as history reports, the flood of 1942 hit and destroyed the area. The building remained.
Five years later, in 1947, the American Legion Post 887 received their charter and took over the building. For over 75 years, the building has housed the legion and all the community events it is known to have — weddings, dances, their ever-popular monthly breakfasts, and so much more. Various additions and renovations had been made throughout the years.
Then, on Friday, Jan. 27, more than 100 firefighters from across Pennsylvania and New York battled the flames that destroyed the longstanding American Legion Post 887 in Eldred — until nothing but rubble remained.
However, there is hope on the horizon.
Allen Fowler, Adjutant, spoke about the days ahead.
“We have to wait for the insurance adjuster, from out of state, to come and get his report done before we can do much else. But we hope to rebuild soon.”
He said there is a lot of clean up and removal of material once the insurance part is completed, and he has received so many offers to help with that process once he is given the go-ahead.
The first thing on his agenda is to meet with his legion members. Fowler said he has called an emergency meeting, and thanks to the Eldred Borough Fire Department, the meeting will be held in their hall.
“This will not be a public meeting. I need to inform the Sons of the Legion and the Auxiliary members about what is going on first,” said Fowler, though he also said he will keep the public informed about what is going on and will let everyone know when a public meeting is scheduled.
Fowler explained that the legion has always supported the community — the legion baseball team, schools, Boy Scouts, and many more — but he is overwhelmed by the support the legion is receiving in return.
“Many posts from the region have called and offered their places for our meetings, other organizations have as well. I just don’t really know what to say,” he said.
And the support just keeps coming.
“The legion had one of the biggest halls in the area, and nearly every weekend, we had been booked for hall rentals, not all of them, but most of them,” he explained. “The fire departments called and said they will accommodate our guests, the Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department and the Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, both will take what we had booked. They are amazing.”
Many people around the region have asked about where they can send donations. Donations can be sent to the American Legion Post 887, P.O. Box 134, Eldred, PA 16731.
Fowler had one final comment, “Thank you. I am very grateful and thankful to every fire department and firefighter for their outstanding job. They are very good at what they do.” He added that the bar manager had just left to run errands for opening before the fire started, and that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.
He reiterated that the legion will be rebuilt as soon as possible.