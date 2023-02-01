Eldred Legion before

Until the flood of 1942, the area where the American Legion Post 887 stood, was the site of a refinery as seen in this photo from 1912. The arrow points to the building of the refinery that later would become the legion.

 Photo provided by Joel Frampton Gilfert

ELDRED — Back before the building was the legion, it was a barrelhouse. The area was used for the gas and oil industry, but as history reports, the flood of 1942 hit and destroyed the area. The building remained.

Five years later, in 1947, the American Legion Post 887 received their charter and took over the building. For over 75 years, the building has housed the legion and all the community events it is known to have — weddings, dances, their ever-popular monthly breakfasts, and so much more. Various additions and renovations had been made throughout the years.

