ST. MARYS — The Michelle A. Campbell Memorial Nursing Scholarship fund was established at the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) in memory of Michelle Campbell, a dedicated nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford who was ranked number one student in her nursing class. She was known for her helpfulness and openness to learning. This scholarship is awarded to a second year or higher post-secondary nursing student who has graduated from an Elk County high school and shows a passion for nursing.
The 2023 recipient of the scholarship is Kristen Kirst. Kirst is a 2018 graduate of Elk County Catholic High School who is currently attending UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at Hamot and pursuing a Registered Nursing Degree.
The ECCF Board extends their gratitude to the Campbell family who have seen a need to support the youth of today, while honoring the memory of a loved one. The ECCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies.
For questions about the Foundation or for those interested in establishing a fund in honor or in memory of a loved one, call (814) 834-2125 or visit online at www.elkcountyfoundation.org.