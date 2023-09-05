ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) 2022 Annual Report, “Reaching New Heights Through Community Partnerships,” is now available online at the Foundation’s website, www.elkcountyfoundation.org. The annual report presents an overview of the accomplishments and partnerships that have inspired positive change in communities over the past year.
From its beginning in 2000, ECCF has been blessed with the support of charitable-minded individuals, organizations, and businesses that have invested in the future of local communities. The 200 plus funds established by these generous donors have given millions of dollars to programs and projects in the area. ECCF’s impact in the community continues to grow as generous donors open new charitable funds at the Foundation each year.
In 2022 alone, ECCF awarded over $1.1 million dollars, giving out 193 grants and 203 scholarships. This amount includes $250,000 in grants administered and distributed by the ECCF through a major partnership with the Elk County Commissioners from a portion of the funds from Elk County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The publication tells the story of donors and recipients, types of funds, and the ways in which these funds have benefited the community through grants to non-profit organizations, schools, and municipalities, as well as through scholarships awarded to hundreds of students. The annual report can be found online at www.elkcountyfoundation.org under About/Publications. A complimentary printed copy can be picked up at the foundation office in the Franklin Center located at 32 South St. Marys St.
The Elk County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, is a non-profit organization that provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes with their tax-deductible donations while improving the quality of life in our communities. For more information, please contact ECCF at (814) 834-2125.