What legal matters are the township dealing with regarding the East Warren Road bridge? Engineer Jonathan Snyder, owner of Effective Technical Applications Inc., has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Snyder has committed to taking “appropriate action against the individuals who deceived” his company and “received payment for all of ETA’s design and engineering services” on the project, according to a letter, dated Sept. 22, to Timothy S. Wachter of Knox Law, the firm hired by two of the Bradford Township supervisors.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos