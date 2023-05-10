The meeting of the Bradford Township Supervisors, held Monday, tackled East Warren Road Bridge costs, access to meeting minutes, and a momentary breakdown in decorum at the head table.
The East Warren Road Bridge has been a topic for nearly a year. The cost, reported at Monday’s meeting, totals $816,020.13, less funds from sold material and cut stones. However, during the public participation portion of the meeting, a resident asked the supervisors if this total included wages paid to workers on the project.
Supervisor Mark Cline stated it did, but Susan Gibiser, secretary/treasurer, corrected him and said the amount did not include wages.
“Is there a reason why,” the resident asked. “You have to tell the people what the bridge is costing.”
Cline said, “Good question.”
Gibiser stated that it had been determined they would pay either road or bridge, but that when they “mark road/bridge” or “if they leave the bridge and work somewhere else, I don’t know where they are working.”
Cline responded to the resident, “nobody makes more than $23 per hour.”
Gibiser stated she could not distinguish where they were or what they were doing, whether they were working on the bridge or not. The resident said he wasn’t trying to argue but that it wasn’t right not to know how much was spent in wages because a lot of overtime had been put in out at the bridge.
Cline stated it is still better than prevailing wages. The resident asked if the amount would be around $100-$200,000. There was not an answer. Although, Cline did say the bridge would be completed by the first week of June.
Another item related to the bridge, Shingledecker’s Welding Inc. was awarded $4,695 for labor, equipment and materials to perform additional work at the East Warren Road Bridge project; although Cline explained it is not really additional work.
A discussion between supervisors Steve Mascho and Laree Sue Behan took place. Mascho asked if Shingledecker was already working out there and why didn’t look they at local workers. Cline said the township was trading work with Shingledecker due to experience, and that they were already on the site. Behan wanted to know why Mascho didn’t buy his truck locally — and repeated her question several times.
A resident had asked for clarification concerning access to the meeting minutes. She had been told that the current minutes were not approved yet and therefore not available. For minutes of previously held meetings, she would need to file a Right to Know request, otherwise known as an RTK. She asked the supervisors for explanation and clarification.
Cline stated, “She’s a very busy woman,” referring to Gibiser, “and they’ve (Gibiser and Kathy Little) been having problems with the website.” He said there are 12 years of meeting minutes online and it is causing issues.
“Kathy has been working on that and it should be back up and running smoothly soon,” Cline said.
But then he added, “Then again, that is not a law — that we have to put them minutes up. We do that as a public service. So, we don’t have to put them minutes up. You might have to wait.”
Another resident asked, “Do you need a Right to Know to get them?”
Cline indicated the resident would need the request but that the minutes would be online soon.
“So, if the minutes are on the web we don’t need the Right to Know,” the resident asked Cline. And the first resident added, “That’s where I need clarification. If the minutes are available for the world to see, why do I need a Right to Know to get a copy?”
Township Solicitor Tony Alfieri explained that Gibiser has certain rules that she must follow in order to provide the documents. Gibiser explained that as the Office of Open Records (OOR) officer, she has to log every request that comes in and document every document that goes out.
By the end of the short monthly meeting, Cline stated that he had something to say to Mascho. He asked why Mascho hadn’t said or done anything with the equipment that ended up being sold, other than complain. Mascho stated there wasn’t much he could do because Cline and Behan have control right now.