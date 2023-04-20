COUDERSPORT — Celebrate Earth Day and International Dark Sky Week at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, with programs this Friday and Saturday, including laser-guided night sky tours, special Earth Day programs, and telescope viewing.
The park is 12 miles from U.S. Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
All park programs occur in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited, and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.
Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover.
On Friday, from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m., will be the program “Night Sky Tour — Goodbye Orion, Hello Planets.” Join park educators for a laser-guided tour of the sky in springtime conducted by park staff. During the program get the last looks at Orion until fall and observe the planets Mars and Venus. Listen as staff members recount the legends and myths surrounding the mysterious patterns in the sky.
On both days, from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m., the program “Through Our Telescopes: Planets and Star Clusters” will be held, under the guidance of park staff and volunteers. People will be able to look through at the wonders of the springtime sky, including Mars, Venus, and maybe a few star clusters. The telescopes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis during those 45 minutes. Members of the public may not operate park telescopes.
On Saturday, which is Earth Day, from 7 to 7:45 p.m., the park’s staff will present “Every Day Needs a Night.” Learn about the surprising, secret lives of migrating birds, hungry moths and well-traveled amphibians. Figure out why nighttime is so important to daytime creatures, and what we can do to help them.
From 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, a deeper dive into the darkness of the night will be presented during “Night Sky Tour — How Dark is Your Sky.” Experience the splendor of the dark night sky at the park while learning about participating in an ongoing, worldwide citizen science project. During this program, learn how to collect information about the night sky as part of the Globe at Night, an international citizen-science campaign to raise public awareness about the impact of light pollution. In addition to collecting information, observe the constellations through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff.
Registration is encouraged but not required. The public may choose to register. Registered participants will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc. Optional registration opens 45 days before each program.
At https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park register for park programs.
Questions? Email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call 1-814-435-1037.