The Bradford City Fire Department was dispatched to 153 South Ave. at 2:01 a.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire with flames and smoke showing.
The South Avenue residence is the home of Robert Ferguson, who is running for a seat on the Bradford Area School District’s School Board as well as a seat on Bradford City Council.
Neither Ferguson nor another resident of the home, an unnamed female, were injured in the blaze, according to Fire Capt. Jeff Kloss. Ferguson was not home at the time of the fire, but did arrive on scene a short time later. The female occupant had been awakened by the smoke detector, Kloss said. She was outside with the pets when the fire department arrived.
Kloss explained that the first shift captain, Mike Scrivo, arrived on scene and established command.
“It was a working structure fire coming from the rear of the house, on the second floor. Smoke and flames were showing,” Kloss reported.
A second alarm was called. This brought in all off-duty personnel from Bradford City and a crew from the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“The fire started near the outside back porch before we got there. Then it extended into the interior and up into the attic,” Kloss said. “Due to the contents in the attic, it took a long time to knock down.”
Kloss explained that the home was 2½ stories and that the attic was in use but not necessarily for storage, but that there was “a lot of stuff up there.”
Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department was requested to the scene later to replace the city’s aerial truck, Kloss said.
“We needed to have our cascade system to help us breathe through the smoke,” he said. “We were in there a long time trying to get to (the fire). Tower 1 came and hit it from the outside as well.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries to firefighters were reported.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 7:36 a.m.