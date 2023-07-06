All the way from Nashville, Tenn., 7 Bridges, the Ultimate Eagles Experience, will be coming July 13 at 7 p.m. to the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus.
For years, 7 Bridges the Ultimate Eagles Experience has been the ‘go to’ choice for corporate, fair/festival, casino and private events. 7 Bridges provides an all ages, family friendly show weaved into a powerful rock-n-roll concert experience. “This group has been requested by a number of our BCPAC patrons, and claim it’s the best Eagles tribute band they’ve seen”, said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC. Rolling Stone magazine has hailed them as “the best Eagles tribute band on earth.”
The band will transport you right into the big arena of a live Eagles concert, taking you back to real rock and roll; through a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles. The show highlights one brilliant Eagles hit single after another, using no backing tracks or harmonizers. 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period, with some mighty Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix. They offer the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.
7 Bridges is a tour de force of talent, combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim. The band features Bryan Graves as Glenn Frey, Keith Thoma as Don Henley, James Richardson as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Richie Scholl as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Brian Franklin as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale, the often unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances.
Tickets are going fast. Purchase online at bcpac.com, by calling (814) 362-2522 or at the BCPAC ticket office, 119 Main Street in Bradford.
Sponsored by WESB/WBRR and the University of Pitt-Bradford.