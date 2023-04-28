RIDGWAY — The 2023 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous began at the Ridgway Mills Campground on Wednesday to the sound of equipment revving and the smell of sawdust flying. According to chainsawrendevzous.org, there were 75 carvers signed up to attend, but the artists present stated the turnout was closer to 100. The annual event has been hosted for over 20 years and draws in talent from all over the world.
Carver Paul Waclo said that Germany, Scotland, the Netherlands, and many other countries were represented this year.
“We speak the same language in sculpture,” Waclo said, crediting his entry into the craft to the amazing artistry on display at the rendezvous. He would go out of his way to attend the hosted seminars and watch artists work to learn as much as he could.
“I was so inspired by what I saw,” Waclo said, “That’s what really lit the fire for me.”
Despite having never held a chainsaw before, Waclo was determined to pursue chainsaw art and has built an impressive resume over his 10-year career. His signature piece is his eagles, one of which was provided to former president Donald Trump for his 74th birthday. Another three were commissioned for the American drama series Billions which even featured Waclo and his wife on an episode. His largest eagle to date soars to 20 feet in height and required extensive equipment to create and transport.
A wonderful trait of the rendezvous, however, is that it welcomes career carvers the same as it does hobbyists. Carver Robert Mackenzie got into the craft when one of his daughters asked if he could carve a piece for her. He continues to create most of his pieces as gifts for his children and grandchildren, displaying a beautiful wave-riding sea turtle also made for one of his daughters.
Mackenzie stated that this was his first year attending the event as a carver and that the community has been kind and welcoming.
“I haven’t met anyone that isn’t a really nice person,” Mackenzie said, emphasizing, like many other carvers, the social environment provided by the rendezvous.
Carver Colin Vale said, “Chainsaw carvers are kind of solitary animals,” and that “You’re usually the only carver within a 50-mile radius.”
Vale values creativity and experimentation both from himself and his clients. For this year’s event, he chose to make a piece inspired by the illustration in Shel Silverstein’s poem “Ickle Me, Pickle Me, Tickle Me Too.”
He explained that the rendezvous is not a competition and as a result, has a cordial atmosphere that encourages carvers to meet and learn from each other’s unique creations. Carvers often share tips and build lifelong friendships with individuals they may not have been able to connect with otherwise.
This idea was reinforced by Carver Joe Stebbing who said, “When you get around other people with the same passion, it’s really special.”
Stebbing has been carving for twenty years and attended his first rendezvous in 2008, displaying many impressive pieces this year such as a massive Bigfoot.
“It doesn’t matter if someone has been a professional for thirty years or is just starting out,” Stebbing said. He added that chainsaw art “is something you just delve into.”
This was true for Carver Josh Miller who picked up carving while he was chopping down a tree in his friend’s yard. Miller decided to cut a face into one of the logs for fun, a small act that would lead to him creating the amazing 1:1 scale Harley Davidson motorcycle that he brought to the rendezvous.
“You’ll learn from guys you’ll never see again except here,” Miller said.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday and will continue with this time slot on Friday, finishing up on Saturday, where it will again start at 10 a.m. and end after the auction at 3 p.m. For more information visit chainsawrendezvous.org.
Paul Waclo can be found at www.chainsawcarvingbypaul.com, Colin Vale at www.carvingcolin.com, Joe Stebbing at chainsaw-wood-sculptures-by-joe-stebbing.business.site, and Josh Miller at Artnsaw Chainsaw Carving on Facebook.