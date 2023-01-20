HARRISBURG — Counties, municipalities and municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts, non-profits and other eligible organizations interested in applying for conservation, recreation, trail and riparian buffer grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) may do so now, according to state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville.
“The Community Conservation Partnerships Grant Program helps advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation and heritage projects,” Dush said. “Local governments and organizations in the 25th District would greatly benefit from these grants, which can help our communities better develop and manage their outdoor resources.”