SMETHPORT — Sen. Cris Dush invites residents of the 25th Senate District to join him on Friday, May 19, for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at his new Smethport district office, located at 601 West Main Street, Suite 1.
This special event will be held from 2–7 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning promptly at 2 p.m. Light refreshments from local businesses will be served.
“The people of the 25th District should know that we are here to do everything we possibly can to meet and exceed their expectations both at home and in Harrisburg,” said Dush. “My team and I are greatly looking forward to meeting you! Be sure to tell your friends and neighbors.”
Available legislative services include helping constituents deal with problems involving state laws, state government or state agencies; assisting residents with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; handicap placards and dead tags (plates); information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; state tax forms; and many others.
The Smethport district office can be reached by calling (814)-734-2785. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).