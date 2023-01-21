HARRISBURG — Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, reminded interested individuals that the Pennsylvania Game Commission will be meeting Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters, located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
The meeting on Jan. 27 will begin at 1 p.m. with the purpose being for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted during this meeting.
Public comment — limited to five minutes — will be accepted during the Jan. 28 meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home. The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The livestream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel, at www.youtube.com/user/PAGameCommission