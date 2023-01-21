HARRISBURG — Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, reminded interested individuals that the Pennsylvania Game Commission will be meeting Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters, located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

The meeting on Jan. 27 will begin at 1 p.m. with the purpose being for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted during this meeting.

