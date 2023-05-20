SMETHPORT — State legislators have a lot of constituents to represent and assist with their governmental needs — which is why Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and local residents were so excited Friday to officially open a third office for Dush in his state coverage area.
On Friday, Dush and representatives held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Dush’s new office location at 106 W. Main St. The Smethport office is now his third office with the others in Bellefonte and Brookville.
“I am very excited to finally have a base of operations up here,” Dush said with a smile. “When I come up, most of the time I am here, I like going out to meet folks but it will be a helpful tool to be able to have people come here to meet. And instead of having to drive to Brookville to meet with me, we can set up a series of meetings here where we can be more effective without having to have people travel.”
The large, open and finely decorated office space is full of pamphlets, guides, instructional papers, specific information for veterans and seniors, grant program information and much, much more. “We try to provide anything we feel could help the community,” explained Field Representative Tamara Bleggi.
The office does not just have necessary state paperwork and information, it also features artwork pertaining to the local history of McKean County.
“One of the things I do in all of my offices is try to bring the history of the local community into the office,” explained Dush. “So if we are hosting a hearing or event up here — or something similar — folks get to come in and have the chance to walk around and take a look at the history of the local region… The county history center has been very kind to us and made reprints of a lot of the history of the county with photographs and features of the cities on one board, the Kinzua Bridge on another board, another board with local Civil War information, plus so much more.”
Dush explained that of all the items donated to the office pertaining to McKean County’s history, the railroad photos are his favorite — especially, as he is a self-professed “railroad man.”
He continued by sharing an interesting, but little known fact about McKean County. “The first monorail system in the world was right here in McKean County. And although we do not have any photos here there is a fantastic model at the history center.”
Another unique piece of history Dush is looking forward to bringing into the area is from Cameron County. According to Dush, Cameron County representatives have offered to let items from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier be displayed. “Did you know the stone for the grave came right from Cameron County?” Dush asked his guests.
“I want the folks who come in here from outside the area to be able to look at the things that I know my constituents think are important. I want them to come here and be able to receive a sense of the area’s history.