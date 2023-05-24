DUKE CENTER — The Duke Center United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m. for residents of the Otto-Eldred School District who need help stretching their food budgets.
The church is located at 26 Oil Valley Road in Duke Center. Second Harvest income guidelines are generous. No pre-registration is required. Bring boxes or baskets for your food and your photo ID. More information can be found at www.nwpafoodbank.org or call 814-966-3922 with any questions.