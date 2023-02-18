DUKE CENTER — If you are a resident of the Otto Eldred School District and need any assistance stretching their food budget, the Duke Center United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The church is located at 26 Oil Valley Road in Duke Center. Income guidelines are generous. No pre-registration is required. Please bring boxes or baskets for food and a photo ID. More information can be found at www.nwpafoodbank.org or by calling (814) 966-3922 with any questions.