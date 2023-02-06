SMETHPORT — Carol E. Duffy, current Republican McKean County commissioner, has announced her intention to run for re-election in the May Primary.
“First I would like to thank the voters for giving me the privilege of serving as your county commissioner for the past two terms. From the onset I made a promise of commitment to community and dedication to progress and will continue to serve the next four years in the same capacity when re-elected as commissioner,” said Duffy.
As a lifelong resident of Smethport, Duffy and her husband Roy have raised four children. For over 30 years, they co-owned and operated a construction and trucking company. Duffy is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in business management and a concentration in accounting.
Duffy, now in her eighth year as commissioner, indicated that her prior 19 years serving on the Smethport School Board and eight years as vice-president on the Intermediate Unit Nine Board provided her a solid foundation for the expectations of the board of commissioners. She is also a long-time member of the Smethport VFW auxiliary, Smethport American Legion auxiliary, Smethport Women’s Club, and Trinity Lutheran church, where she also serves as treasurer. Duffy has said yes to other opportunities: The Leadership McKean Board and co-chair of the McKean County Women’s Giving Circle.
In addition to her daily responsibilities as county commissioner, she also represents McKean County on numerous boards and committees, both local and regional. These include North Central Economic Development Commission, Chief Elected Officials Workforce Board, Area on Aging, Northern Tier Community Action, and the County Commissioners Association of Counties Veteran and EMS committee. These experiences have given Duffy what she believes to be unique insight into issues and provide a valuable network.
She said, “I believe being an effective commissioner and leader requires listening to the critical needs within the community and working to form a solution. The county agenda belongs to the community and together we solve problems, create opportunity and growth, and sustain a safe and secure environment for our citizens.”
Duffy mentioned the commissioners’ achievements.
“Achievements since I have started at the county vary in size but all are important whether it is employee support and safety, advocating for county priorities, infrastructure projects, or working toward a community solution,” she said. “Supporting initiatives such as public safety, the youth first responder training program at the Career Technical Center, broadband connectivity, trail development and tourism, have provided an opportunity to explore solutions to move the county forward.”
Duffy continued, “To sustain and improve our local industry, education, and healthcare, we must focus on improving our workforce, infrastructure and especially broadband connectivity. Working with county departments, regional, and state partners and developing our broadband plan ensures that the county is prepared to capture opportunities as they become available. I believe focusing on economic development is essential to improving the quality of life for our residents.”
Duffy pointed to her accounting background as a positive for dealing with the finances of a county government. “With the complexity of the county budget, it is important your commissioner has a strong financial background and the ability to understand the many revenue streams and expenditures,” she said. “I believe I possess that ability and work with others to fiscally and responsibly address our community needs.”