Carol Duffy Mug

Carol Duffy

SMETHPORT — Carol E. Duffy, current Republican McKean County commissioner, has announced her intention to run for re-election in the May Primary.

“First I would like to thank the voters for giving me the privilege of serving as your county commissioner for the past two terms. From the onset I made a promise of commitment to community and dedication to progress and will continue to serve the next four years in the same capacity when re-elected as commissioner,” said Duffy.

