KANE — A DuBois man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly taking more than $9,000 from a PA Skills Machine at the Lantz Corners Nittany Minit Mart.
Kris J. Nevling, 45, of 166 S 8th St., Apt. F, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies; possessing an instrument of crime, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 5, 2022, at 12:18 a.m., Nevling and Holly Elensky went into the convenience store. Elensky allegedly distracted the sales clerk while Nevling used a “key-like tool” to open the skills machine and damaged the bills acceptor, taking $9,159 from the machine. When finished, Nevling closed the machine and the two left the store.
On Oct. 6, state police received a report of a similar incident in Reynoldsville, and contacted police there to learn that the suspects were Nevling and Elensky. Both suspects and their vehicle matched the video surveillance of the theft from the Nittany Mart months prior, police said.
Nevling was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge David Engman and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. May 1.