The most-serious charges against an Altoona pair were withdrawn at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Adam C. Hunter, 42, of East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, and Bobbi Jo Baughman, 47, of Rutgers Lane, both had been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
On Wednesday, the charges of possession with intent to deliver against both were withdrawn, and both pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia before District Judge Rich Luther. Both were sentenced to pay fines and costs.
The charges were filed by state police after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 219.