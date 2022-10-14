The third installment of the Guidance Center’s Drug Awareness Series will gather kids and parents in a familiar setting to discuss what can be an uncomfortable topic: substance use and kids.
The YMCA’s Century 21 after school program for kids will host speakers on topics including methods to prevent underage substance use, how to confront youth who are exploring substances, cues to look for that a young person is using or manufacturing substances, as well as prevention of overdoses and the use of Narcan. Other topics include parenting teenagers in a world rife with pressures and temptations on youth.
The event is free and open to the public. Parents of teens and almost-teens are urged to attend and bring their children at 6 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 19, to the Bradford Family YMCA, 59 Boylston St.
The Guidance Center has brought in Prevention Specialist Alyse Renwick, with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS), a county contracted drug and alcohol service provider in the area. Renwick will provide, during the informal event, up-to-date information about methods to prevent teenage substance use.
In addition to Renwick, Michael Gallina from the Guidance Center will discuss and provide guidance on how to confront a teenager after discovering they are using substances and preventative measures for unintentional overdoses. He will also cover responding and the benefits of having narcan in the household even for families who do not have substance use issues.
Mary Anne Polucci-Sherman, also from the Guidance Center, will bring a mock mobile meth lab. She will demonstrate and discuss the small and subtle cues that a young person is using and/or manufacturing substances.
Refreshments will be provided. And, parents and kids can enter to win a gift card during the event.