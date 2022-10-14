The third installment of the Guidance Center’s Drug Awareness Series will gather kids and parents in a familiar setting to discuss what can be an uncomfortable topic: substance use and kids.

The YMCA’s Century 21 after school program for kids will host speakers on topics including methods to prevent underage substance use, how to confront youth who are exploring substances, cues to look for that a young person is using or manufacturing substances, as well as prevention of overdoses and the use of Narcan. Other topics include parenting teenagers in a world rife with pressures and temptations on youth.

