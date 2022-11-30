His name is Drifter, he is a certified Siberian husky, but also a direct bloodline descendant from the famous Leonard Seppala’s breeding line of huskies, who ran The Great Race of Mercy in 1925 during the Nome, Alaska serum run to save the lives of more than 10,000 individuals who resided in the remote village.
Drifter, whose full name is Smokey Hills Continental Drifter by Flaming Arrow, is a 16-week-old puppy who recently moved from the birthplace of his breeder to his new forever-home with Dale and Mary Alice Peretti of the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill in Warren Center, Pa.
Seppala was a famous musher and breeder of Siberian huskies in the early 1900s in Alaska when huskies were just coming to prominence; in fact Seppala developed his own line of huskies. Seppala is credited as one of the first sled mushers to bring the breed on board to pull his sled, which was completely unique compared to the bigger Alaskan village dogs which were being utilized at the time, explained Dale Peretti.
What Seppala became famous for was only possible with the help of his trusted husky sled dogs. According to the American Kennel Club, in the winter of 1925 a deadly outbreak of the disease diphtheria broke out in a remote port of Nome, Alaska, threatening the lives of more than 10,000 people living in the area. Nome’s isolation created a “nightmare scenario.” When an antitoxin was located, the nearest point which the serum could reach by railway was a place called Nenana. The nightmare was the combination of the arctic weather and distance of 674 miles between Nome and Nenana — the only way to reach the serum in time was via sled dog teams.
A relay of 20 teams was assembled, including Seppala, and in just five and a half days The Great Race of Mercy was completed and the citizens received their life saving vaccinations on time. Seppala and his huskies, imported directly from Siberia, stood out against the other 19 teams at the end of the day due to the fact that Seppala and his huskies traversed 264 miles, compared to the average 31 miles for each of the other teams.
“This little guy (Drifter) I have here is from Leonard’s bloodline and it is a heck of a connection,” Dale Peretti said. “We have been doing this recreational activity with kids for 17 years — I’ve known about the story of The Great Race of Mercy in Nome and Seppala’s huskies for about ten years and ever since have wished and hoped for a bloodline of Seppala’s. A direct connection to history, important history. My Boy Drifter is that connection.”
Seppala’s Siberian huskies are now considered a very special breed of husky, so when Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill owners partnered with an Alaskan kennel to ship Drifter, the 100% Siberian husky, 97% Seppala bloodline, pup from Alaska to Pennsylvania.
“This pup will round out our teaching of Siberian history as well as the serum run,” explained Dale Peretti. “I spent all day in Philadelphia to receive him from Alaska Air and his first event was on Nov. 5 at the Kinzua Bridge State Park (KBSP). We are so thankful for this opportunity to add to our teaching of mushing tradition and the fun of recreational sledding.
“Just so everyone knows, he has five sisters still at the Alaskan kennel,” he said, smiling.
He then explained that Seppala’s huskies differ a bit from the normal Siberian husky due to their bodies being a bit different. Seppala huskies are known to be more lean and longer with legs that are just a bit longer as well, with a medium length coat.
“These guys aren’t just dogs, they are K9 athletes,” Dale Peretti said. “We love doing recreational mushing, especially with the children — who work hard earning their way into the Smokey Hill program.”
Although Drifter will not have the official chance to pull weight on a sled until he is one year old, allowing for his bone structure to solidify, he will have plenty of opportunity to observe his new teammates and fellow husky roommates. “I think he is destined to be a great lead dog,” said Dale Peretti.
As mentioned previously in this story, the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill and Drifter were at the KBSP for a dry-land recreational event and they will return this winter, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, for another event at the park.
“We bring tradition and history into schools when we educate our kids in the school programs, in a fun way including the dogs. We love to do these events and have done them at a lot of different places. We have NEVER had such a warm reception as we have had at the Kinzua Bridge State Park and can’t wait to come back.”
Mark the calendar for Jan. 21 to stop by the park and meet Drifter while watching the other sled dogs and mushers show off their talents. More information about the event will be available in a later edition of The Era.