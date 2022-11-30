His name is Drifter, he is a certified Siberian husky, but also a direct bloodline descendant from the famous Leonard Seppala’s breeding line of huskies, who ran The Great Race of Mercy in 1925 during the Nome, Alaska serum run to save the lives of more than 10,000 individuals who resided in the remote village.

Drifter, whose full name is Smokey Hills Continental Drifter by Flaming Arrow, is a 16-week-old puppy who recently moved from the birthplace of his breeder to his new forever-home with Dale and Mary Alice Peretti of the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill in Warren Center, Pa.

