Dr. O'Connell MUG

Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. was a constant figure in the education field in the Olean City School District, where he worked for 36 years of his illustrious 40-year educational career.

The Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship will honor O’Connell’s long tenure in the district and his dedication to education by supporting an annual scholarship award for a high school senior or graduate of Olean High School currently enrolled in or planning to attend college to pursue a degree in an education related field of study.

