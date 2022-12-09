The chill in the weather means one thing, especially to children — Christmas is on its way, and on Saturday area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate Bradford’s Old Fashioned Christmas; and for the adults the Winter Wine Walk.

The Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA) annual Historic Downtown Old-Fashioned Christmas is scheduled Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is jammed full of fun events, for family enjoyment — with Christmas music playing throughout the day through the Main Street sound system.

