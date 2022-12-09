The chill in the weather means one thing, especially to children — Christmas is on its way, and on Saturday area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate Bradford’s Old Fashioned Christmas; and for the adults the Winter Wine Walk.
The Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA) annual Historic Downtown Old-Fashioned Christmas is scheduled Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is jammed full of fun events, for family enjoyment — with Christmas music playing throughout the day through the Main Street sound system.
“This event is a tradition in Historic Downtown Bradford. It’s one of the reasons we recently made onlyinyourstate.com’s list of must-visit towns in PA during the Holiday Season,” explained Main and Elm Street Coordinator Sarah Matzner.
Celebrations for Old Fashioned Christmas will kick-off with Breakfast with Santa at Beefeaters Restaurant from 8 to 11 a.m. Santa will be bringing one of his favorite elves to assist with visiting with the children while they enjoy breakfast. The breakfast buffet is $8.99 for children and $12.99 for adults — There will also be a hot chocolate bar.
Shortly after the breakfast activities with Santa, the popular horse and carriage rides will return to the event and run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., sponsored by Kathy Obermeyer Team VP Real Estate and Todd Hennard, owner of the Main Street Mercantile. Horse and carriage rides will depart from in front of the Main Street Mercantile on Main Street.
The Main Street Movie House will be providing a free showing of “The Grinch,” beginning at 11 a.m. Another fun attraction for children will be Storyland with Mrs. Claus at 62 Main Street.
“Join us for a day of holiday shopping, nostalgia and fun,” exclaimed Matzner.
The DBBDA will be selling puzzles once again this year — they will go on sale Saturday at the following locations: Tin Ceiling Gift Shoppe, Main Street Mercantile, Cummins Country Charm, Little Fabric Garden and Michelle’s Flair for Hair. The cost of the puzzle is $23.00.
In addition to the activities previously listed, many of Bradford’s downtown businesses will be offering discounts and promotions — a perfect opportunity to squeeze in that last minute Christmas shopping, while the kids are occupied participating in the holiday events scheduled. Also area restaurants will be open for lunch and dinner, if participants need a break due to hunger.
In addition to the DBBDA’s Downtown Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration on Saturday the Marilyn Horne Museum is hosting an artisan market featuring the American Caroling Company between noon and 3 p.m.. The company is a quartet of roving costumed carolers who will add an old-fashioned atmosphere as folks enjoy shopping and snacking on gingerbread cookies with hot cider. This festive event, which coincides with the DBBDA event, will feature artists and artisan craftspeople offering an array of hand-created artwork and gifts.
Once the children have been worn out from the days festivities, think about taking them home to a sitter, so the adults can enjoy participating in the Winter Wine Walk between 3:30 and 8 p.m.
The Winter Wine Walk will consist of an evening of wine tastings from a dozen different Pennsylvania wineries, plus shopping at local downtown businesses along the Wine Walk route.
Of course, participants must be 21 or older with a valid ID, required at the time of registration. Registration will take place at Michelle’s Flair for Hair at 104 Main St.
To allow for a quicker registration process, the DBBDA is once again doing staggered start times. When selecting ticket(s), there will be a choice between the following start times: 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at a cost of $20 per person.
The Bradford Wine Walk is sponsored by Northwest Bank and the DBBDA. The DBBDA serves as the Promotions Committee for the Bradford Main Street Program. DBBDA — The Downtown Bradford Business District Authority serves as Bradford’s Main Street Program’s event committee, and is dedicated to creating and hosting events that promote Bradford’s Historic Main Street.
In other areas of McKean County on Saturday, the Smethport High and Elementary schools are hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Market from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.