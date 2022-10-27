Friendships are such an important part of childhood. Kids can be unkind. Some try to change who they are or how they feel to blend in and feel accepted. Being different from what society views as perfect can present even more of a challenge.
Those are some of the many reasons I so feared what my son Preston’s childhood would look like. Preston was born March 27, 2012 with Down Syndrome. At that time, I had absolutely no idea what that even meant.
I remember 10 years ago the worry that took over my mind, fretting about all of the challenges Preston would face in life, wondering how he would be accepted by his peers and the world. One of my biggest fears was always what the relationship between him and his then 4-year-old sister would look like. For whatever reason, I had this deep fear that they would not have the closeness I had wanted for my children.
Boy, was I ever wrong.
Preston adores his sister and she is his biggest fan and advocate. Those two love each other so much; their relationship is likely stronger than that of most siblings.
Preston has taught all of us so much over the last 10 years, but one thing that I think I love most is the person he is helping his sister to become. Kierstin is 15 and currently a freshman at Bradford Area High School. I remember her coming home in 4th grade telling me “Guess what Mom? There is a boy with Down Syndrome in my grade!” She was determined to be his best friend and that is exactly what she did.
We soon met her new friend, Trey Dillaman, who is now also 15 and a freshman. Trey is pretty much the coolest guy I know. He loves the Buffalo Bills, has a great sense of humor and is a great dancer. There is zero teen drama involved in a friendship with Trey. What you see is what you get. You never have to worry about Trey talking about you behind your back, excluding you, or not being genuine. He just loves people and life.
Trey gets so excited when he sees Kierstin and she enjoys spending time with him as well! They recently attended their first Homecoming dance and Trey was right alongside Kierstin and her group of friends at the dance. She made sure he was having a great time, and when he got overwhelmed, she made him feel safe. According to Kierstin, “Trey is just fun to be around and one of the best friends I have.”
Kierstin has become such a strong advocate not only for her brother, but for all her friends with different needs. She sees them all for the wonderful friends that they are, not the label that has been applied to them. You mess with them, you mess with her. I wish 10 years ago someone would have told me that having a brother with Down Syndrome was going to help to shape her into this amazing person and friend.
Trey comes from a big family. In addition to his parents, Krystle and Chad Dillaman, he has one brother and four sisters. Trey is a social guy; he just wrapped up a season playing soccer for Special Olympics, and is part of the School’s wrestling team. He is super strong and has no problem showing you his muscles upon request. He also says that he will be famous someday.
I have no doubt about that.
“Trey was born having some breathing issues, and had to have his tongue shaved down to help with that. Over the years he has struggled with sleep apnea and enlarged adenoids, but other than that is a pretty healthy guy. He just genuinely loves everyone,” stated his mom, Krystle. “He is such a happy typical kid who makes you feel so loved and gives the best hugs.”
When I went to school back in the 1980s and 1990s, it was not usual to attend classes alongside people who had a disability. I never even saw them.
A few years back we were looking through my husband’s yearbook from 1995 and saw a young man with Down Syndrome in his graduating class. He had never seen that young man. I think that is one of the reasons we were all so fearful of Down Syndrome, we never were exposed to anyone different. We never had the opportunity to be.
All that I feared about Down Syndrome turned out to be so absurd. Kierstin and all of our family have become better individuals because of Down Syndrome. We all see the world in a different light. We see so much value and appreciate how hard they work to accomplish all they do.
As a society we have come so far, but still so much to learn. I want to make sure Preston and Trey live in a world where they have job opportunities within the community, where it is safe for them to go to a store and not be taken advantage of, where they have genuine friendships in and outside of school. Looking at the friendship between Kierstin and Trey gives me hope!
October is Down Syndrome Awareness month. There is a lot out there about the limitations of people who have Down Syndrome, but what they don’t tell you is that if you are lucky enough to have someone with Down Syndrome in your life, you will change in the best way possible. In my experience, the pros of Down Syndrome have far outweighed the cons.
(Jennifer Taylor is a resident of Bradford and an advocate for people with Down Syndrome.)