Preston Taylor

11-year-old Preston Taylor poses with his 15-year-old sister, Kierstin.

 Photo submitted/

Friendships are such an important part of childhood. Kids can be unkind. Some try to change who they are or how they feel to blend in and feel accepted. Being different from what society views as perfect can present even more of a challenge.

Those are some of the many reasons I so feared what my son Preston’s childhood would look like. Preston was born March 27, 2012 with Down Syndrome. At that time, I had absolutely no idea what that even meant.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos