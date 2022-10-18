Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, #Every1KnowsSome1, but it can be prevented. It requires a collective voice and the power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems — each whose #1Thing adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four women and one in nine men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Right here in McKean County, year-to-date, the YWCA Bradford has served 269 adult survivors, 50 child survivors, and 34 significant others of abuse and violence. Additionally, they have answered 253 hotline calls, and have provided a total of 788 direct service hours so far this year.
And servicing Elk and Cameron counties is CAPSEA, which has provided life-saving services and shelter to countless adults and children over the past 43 years. It is well on its way to providing services to many more who need them, Under One Roof as part of its new Capital Campaign.
Both organizations are vital to supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence, not just in October, but throughout the year.
The YWCA of Bradford and CAPSEA each recognize this week as a Week of Action and ask for community participation and support as they support some of the most vulnerable in the region.
“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem.
They want to do something but believe their actions won’t make a difference, or it feels too
overwhelming, but change can start with only #1Thing,” said Maryrose Carpenter, director of
communications and development at YWCA Bradford.
“Imagine if all 40,000 individuals in McKean County alone, each commit to doing just #1Thing to stop domestic violence. Well, we could really see some serious social transformation,” Carpenter added.
CAPSEA Executive Director JoAnne (Billie Jo) Weyant was on the same track for this Week of Action in her region, though their hashtag is a little different, “this is a way to engage advocates, partners, and the public in starting a national conversation; #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.”
Carpenter and Weyant want everyone to understand that domestic violence is more than physical violence.
#Every1KnowsSome1 who needs help, what is #1Thing — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students, and you, could do to stop domestic violence here in McKean, Elk, and Cameron counties.
#1Thing to do to address domestic violence:
- Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child.
- Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression.
- Create a culture of consent in your home.
- Use social media to raise awareness among your peers.
- Establish an organization
Other ways to address domestic violence are to be informed and support the organizations who step up for those in need. CAPSEA and the YWCA of Bradford are holding events this Week of Action.
The YWCA of Bradford is located at 24 West Corydon St., Bradford, PA 16701. For general information call (814) 368-4235. If you know someone who needs help, urge them to call the 24-hour hotline at 1-888-822-6325.
CAPSEA staff provide a 24-hour hotline, which serves as a central point of access for crisis counseling, safety planning, and referrals. If unable to call, fill out the contact form online at https://capsea.org/get-help/ and they will reach out as soon as possible. If you or someone you know needs help call either the Elk County Hotline at (814) 772-1227 or the Cameron County Hotline at (814) 486-0952.
YWCA Bradford events:
October 20: Purple Thursday — Wear purple and post pictures on social media to show support for survivors and a commitment to end violence.
October 21: Trauma-Informed Care Lunch and Learn on “Why Do They Stay? A deeper look into Domestic Violence Trauma”
October 21: “Pay it Forward Friday” -There are plenty of ways to support domestic violence survivors and advocates. We’ll help you learn how you can take action online and in your community.
October 22: Speaking at Delta Kappa Gamma luncheon about YWCA of Bradford services and how prevalent domestic violence is within the community.
CAPSEA events:
October 19: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Day of Giving — Donations help ensure access to free services for all survivors of domestic violence across Pennsylvania, support statewide prevention efforts, and promote policy initiatives that support and protect survivors, https://capsea.org/donate/
October 20: Purple Thursday — wear purple to show support for survivors and commitment to ending violence.
October 21: Pay it Forward Friday — There are plenty of ways to support domestic violence survivors and advocates. Learn how you can take action online and in your community. Or find your local domestic violence program to learn about volunteer opportunities and donation needs near you.
October 22: Speak Up Saturday — Local, state, and federal policy is crucial to our work to end domestic violence, and we need your voice to join us. We’ll tell you how to sign up and stay in the loop in our advocacy work.
October 23: Support Survivors Sunday — Every survivor deserves support, whether they choose to share their stories or not. Close out the week by learning how you can help create safety for the survivors in your life.
This October join the advocates at the YWCA Bradford and CAPSEA as they mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, celebrate the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years, and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.