Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, #Every1KnowsSome1, but it can be prevented. It requires a collective voice and the power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems — each whose #1Thing adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming communities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four women and one in nine men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

