ANNVILLE — For individuals who may be looking for employment and want an interview without all the hassle, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has a convenient and easy, perfect opportunity.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, the DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday at all six of its veterans homes throughout the commonwealth. Dubbed “Walk-In Wednesdays,” the hiring events provide the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot.

