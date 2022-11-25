ANNVILLE — For individuals who may be looking for employment and want an interview without all the hassle, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has a convenient and easy, perfect opportunity.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, the DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday at all six of its veterans homes throughout the commonwealth. Dubbed “Walk-In Wednesdays,” the hiring events provide the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot.
“The DMVA understands that searching for a job can sometimes be intimidating and in-convenient. That is why we decided to make the process easy for anyone looking to join the staff at one of our veterans homes,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “Simply walk-in on any Wednesday to any of our six veterans homes, and we will have staff ready to interview you for a career caring for America’s heroes. Being part of our team is patriotic and professionally rewarding.”
Open positions include certified nurse aides, LPNs, RNs, nurse aide trainees and custodial workers. Anyone interested is asked to bring two forms of ID. While not required, interested individuals can expedite the process by applying online at www.employment.pa.gov ahead of any Walk-In Wednesday hiring event.
The six homes, their locations, as well as the hours for their Walk-In Wednesdays hiring events are as follows:
- Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
- Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, 500 Municipal Dr., Hollidaysburg, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
- Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, 560 East Third Street, Erie, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Southeastern Veterans’ Center, One Veterans Dr., Spring City, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and
- Southwestern Veterans’ Center, 7060 Highland Dr., Pittsburgh, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.