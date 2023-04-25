MOUNT JEWETT — A chicken and biscuits benefit dinner will be held April 30 from noon until 4 p.m., or until sold out, at the Mount Jewett Fire Hall for Al Dillenbeck.
A Mount Jewett resident, Dillenbeck has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer that has gone into the bone. He will require treatments in Buffalo, N.Y., for the rest of his life. All proceeds from the benefit will help the family with medical and travel expenses.
The cost for the benefit is $13 and includes a meal, drink and dessert. There will be basket raffles, a 50/50 and a bake sale. All contests will be drawn at 4 p.m.