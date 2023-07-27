ST. MARYS — With a goal of groundbreaking in spring of 2024, Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, continues to work with architects to bring a positive transformation to downtown St. Marys — a two-story, 12,000-square-foot facility that will be located along Railroad and Market streets.
Dickinson Center has been gathering community feedback to refine details of the exterior design and explore the incorporation of historical elements. The most recent rendering of the building was shared this week.
Currently, a local engineering firm is working to consolidate multiple deeds into one property. The anticipated timeline for the project entails construction bid packets going out this November. Following a review of the submitted bid packets, a contractor will be chosen.
Funding for this project will be comprised of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants, a community-wide fundraising campaign, other grants, plus DCI operating funds. Thus far, DCI has received $2.5 million in state RACP funding and is currently in the process of applying for additional federal funding.
Dickinson Center’s new facility will be home to several programs in St. Marys, including their adolescent partial hospitalization program — Crossroads (currently located on the Penn Highlands Elk campus), outpatient services (currently located on South Michael Road) and Dickinson Center’s Children’s Prevention Services and Children’s Center (currently located within the Community Education Center).
For more information or to make a gift to Dickinson Center’s Building for Tomorrow campaign, visit www.givetodickinson.org/st-marys-project .