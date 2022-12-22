RIDGWAY — Dickinson Center Inc., an affiliate of Journey Health System, recently received $35,546 from The Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust to support safety and security improvements in there residential facilities located in Ridgway.
Direct care staff employed in the group homes provide 24-hour services to 11 adults with intellectual disabilities who are living in a community setting. The goal of DCI’s residential program is to encourage independent quality lifestyles while ensuring the safety, welfare and health of the individuals served. DCI knows the importance of adding key fobs and security camera to each of its residential locations, so this funding will help with this effort.