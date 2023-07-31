BROOKVILLE — The fifth annual Demstock event, a cornerstone of rural and local political engagement, is set to take place on August 11 and 12, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville. This year’s event focuses on celebrating rural organizing and bolstering local political involvement across Pennsylvania.
The festival commences on Friday with the “Cash for Candidates” initiative, supporting six local candidates with a $500 contribution towards their campaign efforts, reinforcing Demstock’s commitment to nurturing local political growth.
Saturday’s agenda is packed with dynamic activities, featuring a soapbox event for prospective 2024 candidates and opportunities for statewide and local advocacy groups to connect with the community. The highlight of the event will be Saturday evening’s grand dinner, hosting esteemed guests like State Chairman Sen. Sharif Street, Senator John Fetterman, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and all statewide judicial candidates.
“We are delighted to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Demstock, especially in such a critical time for rural and local politics,” says Phil Heasley, Demstock 2023 chairman. “We aim to keep the rural electorate across Pennsylvania engaged and invested in shaping their local communities.”
Demstock remains committed to fostering the exchange of ideas, building connections among change-makers and empowering individuals to be more active in their communities. Tickets for the event are now available online at www.Demstock.net.
Everyone passionate about their communities and dedicated to local change is invited to attend and participate in shaping everyone’s shared future.
Demstock is an annual festival celebrating local and rural politics. Now in its fifth year, Demstock has engaged thousands of attendees passionate about driving local change and building strong, engaged rural communities. Through a range of activities, including political discussions, candidate support and networking opportunities, Demstock provides a platform where ideas are shared, connections made and local engagement is inspired.