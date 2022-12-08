State Capitol

Pennsylvania’s State Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

 File photo

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim that they hold the majority in the 203-member chamber in an ongoing power struggle has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution.

According to a legal opinion from the non-partisan Pennsylvania Legislative Reference Bureau sought by House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, neither Republicans nor Democrats have a majority in the closely divided chamber.

