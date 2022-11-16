HARRISBURG (TNS) — Democrat Melissa Cerrato has taken the lead in the pivotal 151st Pa. House seat, leaving House Democrats in Harrisburg on the cusp of claiming a majority for the first time since 2010.

With all ballots counted except for 59 provisional ballots that will be considered by the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Friday, Cerrato had 16,761 votes, to incumbent Rep. Todd Stephens’ 16,724.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos