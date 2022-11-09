Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro won the race for governor over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

 Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.

Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge of TV ads.

