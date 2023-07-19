HARRISBURG (TNS) — State Rep. Sara Innamorato resigned from the House on Wednesday, a move which will give her more time to focus on her campaign for Allegheny County executive but also means Democrats will lose their one-seat majority in the chamber.
The decision by Innamorato, D-Lawrenceville, was contained in a news release issued by her office. The release did not give a specific reason for the resignation, but Innamorato is the Democratic nominee for executive. She faces Republican nominee Joe Rockey in the November general election.
Prior to the resignation, Democrats held a 102-101 majority in the House. Its leaders — as well as others in the Capitol — are locked in an impasse on creating a state budget for fiscal year 2024, which began July 1.
A spokesperson for House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, said McClinton has signed a writ for a special election to be held in the heavily Democratic, Pittsburgh-based 21st District on Sept. 19.
”Sara is an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families,” McClinton said. “Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.”
The spokesperson said the constituent service offices in the 21st District will remain open.
In her news release, Innamorato called it “an honor of a lifetime” to serve as state representative.
”Throughout my time as a representative, my constituents’ stories inspired and drove my legislative priorities around creating safe and healthy communities where we can all thrive,” she said. Her resignation, she said, would give her the opportunity to work with the next representative of the district “and fully transition them into the role before the general election in November.”
The consequences of an evenly split House for the budget impasse appeared difficult to calculate Wednesday. While members of both the Senate and House have been alerted they may be recalled to Harrisburg on short notice, the chambers officially are not scheduled to reconvene until Sept. 18 and Sept. 26, respectively.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Republicans, said it appeared Democrats had forced Innamorato to resign, noting that her announcement did not specify a reason. Citing the dates of the resignation, the planned special election and the reconvening of the House, he speculated that Democrats are trying to avoid being in session without a majority.
”It also has a significant impact on the ability to conclude the budget process by depriving over 60,000 Pennsylvanians a voice in the outcome of the expenditure of their money,” Gottesman said. He called it “a shameful and complete abandonment of the obligation of the majority to put the best interests of Pennsylvanians over their own personal political interests.”
During her time in Harrisburg, Innamorato said, she said that among other things she worked to bring back millions of dollars of investment to her district, build affordable housing, fund community projects, strengthen libraries and “reimagine vacant buildings as the workplaces of the future.”
However, most of Innamorato’s tenure in Harrisburg was marked by non-existent progress on her own legislation. The Post-Gazette reported in late April that as of then — more than 51 months after taking office — none of the 22 bills on which she was listed as prime sponsor had even advanced out of committee. During nearly all of that time, Republicans controlled the House, and with it much of the flow of legislation.
Since then, though, two bills on which she was prime sponsor advanced through the House voting process and went to the Senate. A third was referred to a different committee in the House.