Rep. Carrie DelRosso

Rep. Carrie DelRosso is running for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania.

 repcarrielewisdelgrosso.com

HARRISBURG (TNS) — It’s been a meteoric rise for Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who has gone from obscure borough councilwoman to state legislator to would-be lieutenant governor in just five short years.

DelRosso, a 47-year-old Scranton native and Allegheny County transplant, has for the most part avoided one-on-one contact with mainstream media outlets across the state as she faces Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos